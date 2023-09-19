SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 67,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,823. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

