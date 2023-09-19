Wealth CMT Takes Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,133,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,627,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 44.8% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth CMT owned approximately 1.93% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. 24,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,780. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

