Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.4% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 33.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.27. 119,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,025. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.30 and its 200-day moving average is $183.49. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.25 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

