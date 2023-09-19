SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $231,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. The stock had a trading volume of 421,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,976. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

