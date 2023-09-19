Lantz Financial LLC Sells 59 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises approximately 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 66,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth $225,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,620 shares of company stock worth $7,856,761. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNA stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $259.12. The stock had a trading volume of 15,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,696. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 14th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

