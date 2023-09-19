SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. American National Bank raised its position in Valero Energy by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 60,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Valero Energy by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

VLO traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.71. The company had a trading volume of 989,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

