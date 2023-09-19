CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lowered by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 77,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,309 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 32.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

