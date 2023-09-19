iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

