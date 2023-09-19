XRUN Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last week, XRUN has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $415.03 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

