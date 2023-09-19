KlayUniverse Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $326,681.24 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $326,681.24 and $509.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.00593966 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

