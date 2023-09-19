Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,533 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.37. 1,197,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,240,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.48.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

