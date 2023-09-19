SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.73. 87,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,837. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.