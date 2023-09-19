Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Price Up 3.7% Following Strong Earnings

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $51.64 and last traded at $51.15. Approximately 40,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 146,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on APOG. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Jane Marie Boyce sold 14,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $687,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,234.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $174,982.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,727 shares of company stock worth $934,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 27.8% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 16.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 89,978 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.