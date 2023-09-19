MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Reaches $50.58 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $11.32 or 0.00041636 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $50.58 million and $4.61 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,177.07 or 0.99928469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 11.12836587 USD and is up 7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $3,366,681.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.