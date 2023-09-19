HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.95 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. HI has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $360,563.25 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00020767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,177.07 or 0.99928469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00112667 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $375,291.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

