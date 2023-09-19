First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,806,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $77.31. 16,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,326. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

