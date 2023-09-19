dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $32.36 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $32.36 million and $420.52 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,189,890 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00629082 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,194.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

