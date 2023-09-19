Moonbeam 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.57 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $124.22 million and $1.57 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00027313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,085,079,124 coins and its circulating supply is 737,013,615 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.