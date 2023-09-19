HT Partners LLC Acquires 376 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $302.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $778.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,457 shares of company stock worth $12,273,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

