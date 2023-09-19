Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

ETN traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.26. 186,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.52 and a 200 day moving average of $190.29. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

