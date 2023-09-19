SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 14.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $47,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $7.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $922.01. 78,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,684. The business’s 50 day moving average is $943.90 and its 200 day moving average is $912.20. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

