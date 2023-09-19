Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Shah Capital Management Buys 74,260 Shares

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 74,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $227,235.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 16,856,102 shares in the company, valued at $51,579,672.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 15th, Shah Capital Management acquired 69,494 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $214,041.52.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Shah Capital Management bought 39,709 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $123,494.99.
- On Friday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management purchased 79,299 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,998.86.
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Shah Capital Management acquired 34,493 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $114,516.76.
- On Friday, September 1st, Shah Capital Management bought 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00.
- On Friday, June 23rd, Shah Capital Management purchased 32,577 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $119,231.82.
SOL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,480. Emeren Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $188.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.06.
SOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
