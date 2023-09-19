Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Shah Capital Management Buys 74,260 Shares

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 74,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $227,235.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 16,856,102 shares in the company, valued at $51,579,672.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Shah Capital Management acquired 69,494 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $214,041.52.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Shah Capital Management bought 39,709 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $123,494.99.

On Friday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management purchased 79,299 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,998.86.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Shah Capital Management acquired 34,493 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $114,516.76.

On Friday, September 1st, Shah Capital Management bought 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,200.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Shah Capital Management purchased 32,577 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $119,231.82.

Emeren Group Trading Up 0.3 %

SOL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,480. Emeren Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $188.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emeren Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emeren Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Emeren Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Emeren Group

Emeren Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

See Also

