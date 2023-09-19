Heron Bay Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.6% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,542,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.34, for a total value of $205,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,542,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,457 shares of company stock worth $12,273,577 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $302.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $778.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

