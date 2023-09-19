SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. 1,262,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,182,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Wedbush upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

