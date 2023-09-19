Insider Buying: First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $17,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,360.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

First National stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. 1,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,561. First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. First National had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First National Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First National by 295.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First National in the third quarter valued at $158,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in First National in the second quarter valued at $191,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First National by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First National in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

