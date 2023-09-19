Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Director Robert Joseph Marino Sells 1,000 Shares

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) Director Robert Joseph Marino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Joseph Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Robert Joseph Marino bought 359 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,937.25.

On Friday, August 18th, Robert Joseph Marino bought 641 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,492.25.

Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Services stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.28. 252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,871. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.55. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 87,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CZFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

