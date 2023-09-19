Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Buys 79 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,290 ($28.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,809.10 ($2,240.93).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,528 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($28.68), for a total transaction of £127,973.20 ($158,520.00).

On Thursday, August 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 194 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,320 ($28.74) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500.80 ($5,575.13).

On Monday, July 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 188 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,356 ($29.18) per share, for a total transaction of £4,429.28 ($5,486.54).

On Friday, June 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 12,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,334 ($28.91), for a total transaction of £280,080 ($346,934.23).

LON:CCH traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,272 ($28.14). The stock had a trading volume of 92,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,510.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1 year low of GBX 1,811 ($22.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,582 ($31.98). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,300.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,325.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.16) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.21) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($33.44) to GBX 3,000 ($37.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($36.54) to GBX 3,150 ($39.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,803.33 ($34.72).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

