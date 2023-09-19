Martin Court Buys 10 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Martin Court purchased 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,439 ($17.82) per share, for a total transaction of £143.90 ($178.25).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Victrex alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Martin Court purchased 10 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,498 ($18.56) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($185.56).

On Monday, July 17th, Martin Court purchased 10 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,507 ($18.67) per share, for a total transaction of £150.70 ($186.67).

Victrex Trading Down 1.7 %

LON:VCT traded down GBX 24.88 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,397.12 ($17.31). 132,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,233. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,690.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Victrex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,502.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,545.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,050 ($25.39) to GBX 1,750 ($21.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($24.77) to GBX 1,750 ($21.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.54) to GBX 1,590 ($19.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,090 ($25.89) to GBX 1,880 ($23.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victrex

Victrex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.