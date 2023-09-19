Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.44.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.66. 950,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,971,603. The firm has a market cap of $174.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

