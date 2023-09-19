Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.50.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $633.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $667.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $593.10. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

