Professional Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $2,481,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Booking by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,137.29.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $3,158.33 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,046.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,767.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

