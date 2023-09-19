Birch Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Birch Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. ResMed accounts for 3.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,648,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.16. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $96,679,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,246 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

