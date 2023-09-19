The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 325.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,437 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.5% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.11.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

