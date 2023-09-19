Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 313 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,402 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

