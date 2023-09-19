American National Bank Purchases 894 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.31.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,288,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,888 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,247 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $233.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

