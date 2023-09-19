Tompkins Financial Corp Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,954,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,346 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,126,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,026 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 356.9% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,231,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 962,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. 234,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,268. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.