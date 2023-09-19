Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 2,243.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 94,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 138,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. 63,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

