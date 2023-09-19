Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 10,945 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

