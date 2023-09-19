Beacon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $506.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,749. The company’s fifty day moving average is $540.37 and its 200-day moving average is $541.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.