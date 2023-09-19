Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Corning by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 112,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 441,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,345. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

