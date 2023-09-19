Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in CME Group by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CME Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.29 and a 200-day moving average of $189.75. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

