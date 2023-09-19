Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 4,248 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.22. 373,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,879. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

