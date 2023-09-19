Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.14. The stock had a trading volume of 484,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,861. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

