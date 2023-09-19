Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Watsco by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 27.7% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO stock traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $357.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,889. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.61 and a 52 week high of $383.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.62.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

