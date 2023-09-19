Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,995. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

