Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 204,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $670,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 227,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,268. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.