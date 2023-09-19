Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,381,000 after buying an additional 1,264,850 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.83. 274,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,217. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $74.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.