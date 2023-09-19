Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.02. 212,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,798. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

