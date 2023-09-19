Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 1,263 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.28. 2,236,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,506,409. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

