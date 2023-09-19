Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.9% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after buying an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.05. 899,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,299,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $93.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Roth Capital downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

